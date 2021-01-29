Mona Lisa Bullins age 61 of Middlesboro, KY passed away at her home January 18, 2021. She believed in God. The last church she attended was Trinity Full Gospel at Ferndale.
She is preceded in death by her mother Jimmie Ray Hale, her father Miller Hobbs, one daughter Stacey Hobbs and one daughter-in-law Stacey Bullins.
Mona was a loving mother and wife. She leaves behind her loving husband of 35 years Joe Bullins, four children: Jason Bullins and Mary Beth, Jason Maverick, Randall Bullins, Jr. (will be called MoMo, her newest grandchild due in March 2021). Jeffery Bullins & Maryann Christopher, Tom Joe L (JoJo) & Sheila Bullins. Mona was blessed with 13 grandchildren: Jaron Warf, Colton Jones, Seth Huff, Bridget Bullins, Ethan Bullins, McKenzie Bullins, Elijah and Courtney Mills, Kaylee Slusher, Tianna Christopher, Stephanie Christopher, and Madison Belvins. A host of cousins, nieces, nephews, and dear friends that she loved so dearly.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, January 23, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in the Hensley’s Cemetery, Middlesboro, KY. Family and friends will meet at the cemetery.
Cawood Funeral Home in charge of all arrangements.
