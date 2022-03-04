Does that big rock floating up in the sky have any power? Maybe the old folks were right and there is a Man in the Moon who controls and directs parts of our lives here on Earth. Let’s see. A big party day is coming up. When is Mardi Gras? It is March 1 this year. It has to be Tuesday because “Mardi” is the French word for Tuesday, but it could be any Tuesday in March or April. In this year, in 2022, how did it get to be the first Tuesday of March? The moon decided.
The “Gras” in Mardi Gras means grease or fat. In English we might call it “Greasy Tuesday” or “Fat Tuesday”. The celebration comes the day before the Christian time of Ash Wednesday, the start of the forty days of prayer and fasting of Lent. Lent and Ash Wednesday are also controlled by the moon. How does that happen? It all depends on the date of the great Christian day of Easter. That date is determined by that cold rock up in the sky. It sounds more like a pagan Celtic myth or from the moon goddess, Anulnoomqt, of the Washibi in Africa.
A long time ago, say the year 500, two major branches of the Catholic Church had major differences over the date of Easter. In our times, it looks silly to us that setting of the date of Easter could provoke a major controversy, but sometimes churches are like people. We get emotionally riled and lose our cool. Well, as the saying goes, “They fit and they fought” and finally reached a compromise.
Easter would fall on the first Sunday after the first full moon after the first day of Spring. This year, the first day of Spring is March 20 which just misses the full moon of March, so we say that Easter will be late on April 17.
Hang on folks, now we have to back track to Mardi Gras. In the Bible story, Jesus spent 40 days of prayer and fasting in the wilderness. In our times we are to follow Jesus’ example. We are not expected to not eat, but to restrict our eating and cut out greasy, sugary things like cake and candy. Believers are to practice more spiritual disciplines and do less party and pleasure. Some do the Bible thing and put ashes on their heads on that Wednesday to show sorrow for their sins and to work extra hard to do better.
Since all had to stop for the forty days of Lent, customs grew up to have a big bang on Tuesday – dancing, drinking, feasting. In South America, it’s called “Carnival” and often lasts for a week of parades and parties. Our country’s most famous wild living opportunity is Mardi Gras in New Orleans. It has turned into a pagan festival determined by the moon mixed with the most important event in Christian history – the resurrection of Jesus. The pagan gods of greed and pleasure strike again with moon power.
