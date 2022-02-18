A recent news report headlined, “In America, one child is shot every hour.” That illustration comes from the Crime Report for the past year. They got that figure by the simple math of 24 hours in a day, 168 hours in a week, times 52 weeks comes out to just under 9000 kids shot in the year. Most of the shootings are in the home by people known to the victim. The NRA promotes the half-truth that guns don’t kill people, people do and that includes kids.
OK, I can work with that. Who is shooting the children? Their parents? We don’t want to believe that. Other kids? In high profile school shootings, it may look that way, but few of the 9000 are shot by their classmates. Maybe they are what the military calls “collateral damage”. The kids were in the way of a gang war, or when a drug deal went bad, just in the wrong place at the wrong time, but again, not very many of the 9000.
Who is shooting the kids? Most of the deaths are from hand guns, so it has to be from irresponsible hand gun owners, most often parents. The NRA teaches gun safety because a gun is a lethal weapon. It exists only to kill, so don’t point it at another person unless you intend to shoot them. Rifles and shotguns do their job of killing game quite efficiently.
Some people feel that handguns are needed for personal protection and a sense of security, but more is not better. A few weeks ago I wrote of a single mom with two kids who got a gun to feel safe. Then she bought two more to feel safer. What she didn’t realize was those three pistols tripled the risk of a gun accident. The danger increased, not the security. She went into the next room to answer the phone. Within one minute, six year old brother played cowboy and shot little sister.
In many ways, guns are like cars. Both gun deaths and road fatalities are on the rise. It is expected that both will reach 45,000 this year. In America it is simple. We have millions of car owners and millions of handgun owners. Cars don’t kill people. Irresponsible drivers, DUI, texters, no seat belt use, unlicensed drivers, and speeders. More is not better. The faster you drive, the shorter your reaction time and the more force on impact. To drive, you get a driver’s license. To carry or to hunt, you need a permit or license. In Domestic Violence cases there is to be no contact between the two people. Federal law says the perpetrator can have no guns in their possession or in the house. There are rules and regulations on both guns and cars. However, there is one area of difference. Car owners have to have proof of liability insurance in order to drive and to get tags. Should handgun owners and owners of military weapons be required to have liability insurance before they can buy and own a gun? The answer in San Diego, CA is “yes”. Their City Council just passed an ordinance requiring liability insurance for gun owners. It makes some kind of logical sense. Cars and guns can both be killing machines, so we should treat them equally.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.