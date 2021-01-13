The Mountain Lions rebounded from a loss at Harlan on Saturday in the All “A” Classic with a 55-47 win over Whitley County Tuesday. Pineville led by one point at halftime but outscored the Colonels 19-10 in the third quarter to take control. Clark, Sean Phipps and Sawyer Thompson all had 3s during that run.

Pineville (2-1) is scheduled to play at J. Frank White Academy on Thursday and at Williamsburg on Saturday.

Pineville 55, Whitley Co. 47

                   1st    2nd   3rd  4th   FINAL

Pineville........10.....12...19 ....14....55

Whitley Co.....11.....10...10....16....47

Mountain Lions

Keean Fuson.........23

Sean Phipps..........13

Sawyer Thompson ..7

Eli Thompson..........5

Ty Clark................5

Ian Middleton.........2

Evan Biliter............1

Colonels

Jamie Fuson.........16

Brayden Mahan......9

Trevor Downs........8

Ethan Keene .........4

Jackson Estes .......4

Payton Anderson....3

Garrett McNeely ....3

