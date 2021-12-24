The Pineville Mountain Lions will be hosting the Chain Rock Classic December 28 through 30 in the Lion's Den.
Joining the host Lions in the tournament field will be Middlesboro, Lynn Camp, Flloyd Central, Berea, Phelps, Burgin and Menifee County. Games will be at 3 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday with Thursday's games taking place at noon, 1:30 p.m., 3 p.m. and the championship game at 4:30 p.m.
