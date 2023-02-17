The host Pineville Mountain Lions (16-8, 2-1 in district play) will be taking on third seed Knox Central (4-23, 1-2) in the first round of the 51st District Tournament on Wednesday. The Lions won the regular season meeting 82-66 at Knox Central on Jan. 12.
Pineville Head Coach Brad Levy:
“Our kids are really excited to play in our own gym and in front of our own fans. It’s a unique opportunity and we’re excited for it.
“You look at playing Knox — an typically this is the year you want to play them — but they’ve still got some pretty good athletes and good kids and good coaches and everything. Yeah, we beat them. But can we beat them in a tournament environment? We’ve still got to perform and we’ve got to come ready to play. If we were to get past that one and play Barbourville again we’ll do some things differently that we did in the regular season game (Pineville led 17-10 after one quarter against the Tigers before Barbourville pulled away in the second half and won 70-49). We’ll be ready for them or whoever —I think Lynn Camp will give them a good game.”
