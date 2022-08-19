The Pineville Mountain Lions enter the 2022 season with a new head coach in Allen Harris and a new set of starters in the backfield. A big offensive line with six seniors figures to make that transition much easier as the Lions look to win a home playoff game for the third straight season.
“We all have the same goal — every team, every coach wants to win a state championship,” Harris said. “But my goal this year is to establish a good sound football team that is fundamentally sound on both sides of the ball and just take each week as it comes and try to bring the win home.”
The past few seasons the Pineville offense centered around Devon “Scooby” Morris, who finished his high school career last year with 1,434 yards and 22 touchdowns.
This year the Lion figured to have a more balanced approach in the backfield. Senior Landon King and freshman Landon Robbins are the starting running backs with senior Timmy Hall at fullback. King has shown to be a physical runner in limited opportunities over the past three seasons, Hall is a battering ram with surprisingly soft hands and Robbins starred on the Pineville Middle School team that reached the state semifinals last year and offers a little more big-play ability.
All three backs are involved in the passing game, either out of the backfield or in the slot when the Lions spread the field.
Sophomore Nas Wilson is another speedy option and senior Trevor Short provides depth as another power back.
“We’ve some good athletes and if we stay healthy I think we’re going to be OK in the backfield,” Harris said.
Sophomore Sawyer Thompson is Pineville’s new starting quarterback after Jason Nunley moved to Knox Central. Thompson ran for 126 yards on 12 carries, playing mostly running back last season. He’s looked sharp in leading the offense during preseason scrimmages.
“He’s just a phenomenal athlete, he’s coachable and he’s done a great job settling into that role. It’s not the role that he understood he was going to play this year and when we asked him to play it, he was better than himself and did what was right for the team,” Harris said.
“We just saw him throw some big league passes sitting in the pocket against a 4A defensive line that’s coming hard and blitzing linebackers. He’s poised and he’s got all of the attributes you want to see and I think over time he’s going to be a great quarterback for us.”
Seniors Evan Biliter and Luke Akers are the starting receivers with Biliter also functioning as a tight end in tight formations. Sophomore Dylan Abner joins Biliter in two tight end sets. Sophomore Kaiden Robbins, junior Isaiah Morris, Short and Wilson can also line up as receivers.
The offensive line figures to be a strength with all those seniors. Jacob Jackson is the center, Gage Brock and Ryan Patterson are the guards and Alex Foister and Jacob Montgomery are the tackles. Jakob Miracle, sophomore Landon Barlow and junior Josh Beverly provide depth up front.
On defense, Biliter and Abner give the Lions a nice set of ends that can rush the passer or set the edge. The offensive linemen rotate at the defensive tackle spots with Montgomery, Jackson, Brock and Foister leading the way.
Hall is the middle linebacker with King and Robbins on the outside. Seniors Dalton Lambert and Evan Turner provide depth along with Beverly, junior Noah Mason and freshman Dustin Jones.
Kaiden Robbins and Wilson are the corners with Short and Akers at safety. Morris and Thompson can also help in the secondary.
Pineville opens the season at home on Friday against Phelps.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.