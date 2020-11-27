The Pineville Sun is proud to be sponsoring the annual Mountain View Nursing Home Christmas Party once again this year.

Bell County’s hometown newspaper will be backing the event, which will take place Dec. 18 at 2 p.m.

Mountain View activities director Angie Horton said that all gift donations are greatly appreciated.

“We have 30 women and 30 men this year,” she said.

Gift ideas include lap robes, lotions, shampoo, costume jewelry, socks, combs and throws.

Gifts can be dropped off at the Pineville Sun office (210 Virginia Avenue) or at Mountain View Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

For more information call Angie Horton at (606) 337-7071.

