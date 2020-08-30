The Pineville Mountain Lions returned to practice on Monday evening after it was made official that there would be a high school football season this year.
“It’s great that we’re going to get a season and get to play eight or nine games,” Pineville coach Randy Frazier said. “It’s great for us — we were so excited about this season and we felt like we returned a lot and the seniors coming up had worked extremely hard.
“I love it for the kids. If all things go well I’ll be here next year but our seniors won’t. Them getting a chance to play is the most important thing.”
Frazier said the Lions enter the season with high hopes and with plenty of experience returning the team is coming right along.
“Returning this many people we feel really good about where we are right now even with a new offensive coordinator. The things Coach Chappell is doing matches a lot of what we’d been doing and the kids are picking it up really well,” he said. “We feel like we’re ahead of the game with three weeks to go before we play. Our kids are older, they understand and we feel comfortable with what’s going on.”
Pineville will open on the road at East Ridge on Sept. 11 and then host Middlesboro on the 18th.
“The schedule is going to be a little tougher than what it was. We lost a Virginia school and had an extra open date so we’ve added three games,” Frazier said. “It looks like we’re going to go to Frankfort and play Western Hills, a big 3A football team. We’re still looking for one more game.”
Frazier said he was pleased to have the Middlesboro game remain on the schedule.
“Even if we would have moved that back, Coach French and I had made a plan that we would play at the end of the year. That’s a big gate and a big rivalry for us. Bart (Elam) and I started that back and it’s a game that should continue every year,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.