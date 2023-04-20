On Tuesday evening April 18, 2023, at approximately 5:15pm Middlesboro officers responded to a possible domestic incident in the vicinity of Salvation Army and the rail road tracks on North 18th Street.
Dispatch relayed further information that the two individuals, identified as a Ms. Blackburn, and Jeffrey Scott Fuson, were close to Bell County Rescue Squad building on North 17th Street.
While traveling South on North 17th Street, Officer Morgan Justice observed Fuson grabbing Blackburn by the arm and attempting to pull her towards him. Once Fuson saw the officer and his patrol car, he immediately released Blackburn and fled the area on foot.
A lengthy foot pursuit ensued and at one point the officer observed Fuson reach into his pocket and throw a white paper like item into the canal. The chase ended in the area of the canal and the tower north of Ashbury Ave. After a brief struggle, Fuson was placed under arrest.
Officer Justice went into the canal retrieving the white paper like item Fuson had thrown. Once unwrapped, the officer observed a white plastic bag containing a white crystal-like substance believed to be Methamphetamine.
It was previously known by Officer Justice and other officers, that Fuson had been charged with multiple stalking charges against Ms. Blackburn. He had been ordered, when released from jail on conditions of his bond, not to have any contact with Ms. Blackburn.
Additionally, Fuson appeared to be manifestly under the influence at the time of the fleeing and arrest,. When the officer asked him when the last time he used Methamphetamine was, he stated it was an hour prior to his encounter with officers.
Jeffrey Fuson was lodged in the Bell County Detention Center charged with (2) two counts of stalking - 1st degree, harassment (no physical contact) fleeing or evading police - 1st degree (on foot), tampering with physical evidence, possession of controlled substance - 1st degree, 1st offense (Methamphetamine), violation of conditions of release, public intoxication - controlled substance, resisting arrest, terroristic threatening - 3rd degree, criminal mischief - 2nd degree, and criminal trespassing - 3rd degree.
