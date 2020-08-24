On Sunday August 23, 2020 Middlesboro Police Officer Ryan Collins saw 27-year-old Candice Blair Adams driving a 2008 black Chevrolet matching a be-on-the-lookout from a Tuesday, August 18, 2020 pursuit with Officer Chris Barnes.
Officer Collins states in his citation that he made a traffic stop on the vehicle at 24th and Chester Avenue due to no driver’s side mirror and neither Adams, nor her passenger 60-year-old Alma Weaver of Middlesboro, were wearing seat belts.
Upon contact with Adams, Officer Collins asked for her license and insurance, but she did not provide a license. The officer then asked for consent to search the vehicle, but Adams said no. Sgt. Harvey Johnson and K-9 Atlas were then requested to the scene.
Upon arrival and walk around, K-9 Atlas alerted Sgt. Johnson to the presence of drugs in the vehicle on the rear passenger door. A search of the car reveled 28 grams of suspected Methamphetamine, over 2 grams of Heroin, several doses of a solid black pressed unknown substance, over $680 in cash, and small baggies and syringes.
Adams and Weaver were arrested on scene and lodged in the Bell County Detention Center. Both were charged with trafficking in controlled substance - 1st degree (Heroin), trafficking controlled substance - 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than 2 grams - Methamphetamine), trafficking controlled substance - 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than 10 dosage units - drug unspecified), and buying/possessing drug paraphernalia. Candice Adams was additionally charged with improper equipment and failure to wear seat belts.
Also assisting on scene Officer Chris Barnes.
