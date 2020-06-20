Friday morning before 7:00 a.m. the Middlesboro Police Department was dispatched to the Middlesboro ARH Hospital in reference to a gunshot wound victim. During the investigation, Mr. Tommy J. Ellison of Middlesboro was identified as a possible suspect in the shooting that had allegedly occurred.
Later Friday at approximately 12:00 p.m., the Middlesboro Police Department was dispatched to Rennie Gayles Homes in Middlesboro in reference to a second shooting. Upon investigation, Mr. Tommy J. Ellison was also identified as the suspect in this shooting. Mr. Ellison had fled the area on foot prior to officers arrival.
Both victims in the shootings sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Both victims were acquaintances of Mr. Ellison and were not random victims.
Mr. Tommy J. Ellison is considered to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached. If anyone has information on Mr. Ellison's whereabouts, please contact the Middlesboro Police Department at 606-248-3636. Callers can remain anonymous.
Cumberland Gap National Park Rangers, Middlesboro Police K-9 Sgt. Harvey Johnson and K-9 Atlas assisted with efforts. Sgt. Kenny Vanover is in charge of the investigation.
