George Hodges Bidgood, age 92, passed away on July 30 due to complications from a 10-year struggle with dementia. The only child of George and Ruth Hoskins Hodges, George was born on November 25, 1927 in Pineville, Kentucky. Her father and Uncle Grover were prominent businessmen in the area during the early years of the 20th century. George graduated from Pineville High School as Valedictorian of her class. She graduated from Mary Washington College (now the University of Mary Washington) and went on to become a Lieutenant in the U.S. Navy, following in the footsteps of her uncle, John Hoskins, a highly decorated admiral who served during World War II. She had top secret clearance and was part of the Navy’s code breaking team in New York City during the Korean War. In 1954 she married Robert William Bidgood in New York City, settling in Westfield, NJ soon thereafter.
George was a loving mother and enjoyed traveling with her family to Cape Cod, Europe, the U.K., Tennessee, and Kentucky. She was a devoted member of the First United Methodist Church of Westfield, NJ and served on many church committees. She was active in the community, serving as PTA president and on numerous boards and committees throughout her life. She had a great sense of humor. Both George and Bob acted in the community’s legendary Grant School Talent Show, a popular fundraising event during the 1960s. In her later years, George enjoyed collaborating with close friends in the Westfield Service League, the Garden Club of Westfield, and the College Women’s Club. She enjoyed cooking, playing bridge, and reading mystery novels.
Survivors include three daughters, Robin of Tazewell, TN; Rennie of Raleigh, NC; and Lee of Westfield, NJ. Surviving relatives in Kentucky include cousins Joyce Hodges Evans and her son Jason.
Services will be scheduled after the risk of Covid-19 has subsided. Details will be posted by Gray’s Funeral Home: www.grayfuneralhomes.com. Fond memories and condolences may be shared with the Bidgood Family through the Gray Funeral Home web site. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made in George’s memory to the First Christian Church of Pineville, Kentucky. Details at: www.grayfuneralhomes.com.
