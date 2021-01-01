When Shelley Smith Teague’s mother, Ada, recently passed away, she was left with a large collection of mugs.
“My mom collected mugs! Anytime she or any of the kids went on a trip she would say “bring me back a mug!” Shelley said.
Ada’s mugs were hung on hooks in her kitchen & dining room. Shelley had talked with her about what to do with all of the mugs when “God called her hom.”
They decided to hand out the mugs to each person at Ada’s funeral visitation to give them something to remember her by.
“Due to Covid, we had a private funeral service so I wondered what I was going to do wit the mugs,” Shelley said. “It was decided that the mugs would be given to her second family...staff of the Middlesboro Nursing & Rehab.”
Shelley took the mugs down and washed them. Then she took flowers from the arrangements that were sent to the funeral and added a flower to each mug along with a copy of the memorial card that was handed out at Ada’s service.
“111 employees were gifted from Mom’s mug collection,” Shelley said. “So precious...she would love it! We had mugs from all over the world!”
