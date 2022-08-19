When I went to bed last night, the crashing of the rain on our tin roof kept me awake. I asked about Queen and Mom said, “Don’t worry Julie, she’s safe and dry under the porch.” When lightning flashed, the little rivers of water running down the windowpane danced. I fell asleep and had a bad dream: Mom had a blanket over my face. I couldn’t breathe. I fought her to get the blanket off me and the rain choked me. We were on the roof of the house. Dark muddy waters rushed by. Queen barked and barked. A big log smashed into the house, spun and hit us again, before it flashed by.
Then came the boat. The motor echoed the thunder of the storm. Lights flashed. Two big green monsters were in it. They had poles with hooks on them. I screamed as Mom gave me over to one of them.
I woke up in mother’s arms in a strange place — a church, I guess. We never went to church. The colored glass in the windows confused me. I felt trapped. I couldn’t see out. “Mom I gotta pee or I’m gonna go in my jammies.”
She hustled her down to the Rest Rooms. Four others stood outside the door waiting their turn. I was gonna burst. The Men’s side was empty. Mom stuck me in there and said she would guard the door. I hit the pot, but I couldn’t go. I called out, “Mom, I can’t!” She reached in and turned on the water in the sink. It worked like magic. I went. I never imagined I would go into a boy’s Rest Room. It felt strange.
“I’m hungry Mom. Can we go home for breakfast? I want to get my jeans on.”
“We can’t go home. It’s not there anymore. The river washed it away. They have oatmeal over in the Fellowship Hall for us, and you can get a glass of milk.”
“What’s a Fellowship Hall? I’ll feel funny eating with all these people around, and I don’t like oatmeal. Can we go get my jeans?”
“Honey, we can’t go anywhere. The car is gone. The house is gone and your jeans with it. We’ll have to go down to the basement to their Re-saved store. They get lots of girl’s clothes. Let’s eat first.”
“Mom, I don’t like oatmeal. Don’t they have anything else? Can’t we just go down to Hardees? “
“Hardees isn’t there anymore. A trailer tumbled into it. We don’t have any money anyway, even if it were open.? Put more sugar on the oatmeal. It’ll taste better. I need to get some new clothes too, or at least pants not covered with mud.”
“They’re nice pants Mom, can’t you just throw them in the washing machine?”
“Child, our world has changed. We don’t have a washer or a dryer. They were in the house and the house is gone.
“Oh Mom, what are we going to do?”
“Eat up, and we’re going down to Re-saved in the basement and get us ladies a comb for our hair. Then, when we are all prettied up, we will attack the jeans table.”
“Ouch that hurts. Don’t pull so hard”, said Julie.
“It’s all tangled up. I don’t know if I’ll ever get it straight. Mine hurts too. I’ve a mind to just cut it all off.”
“Oh no Mom, You’re not gonna cut off mine too! I’ll be quiet. Just keep combing.”
“Don’t you worry about any hair cutting. We don’t even own a pair of scissors. We now own a used comb, our first necessity in our new life. Let’s get some clothes now, and we’ll be rich.”
“Mom, stop trying to be funny. I need a phone more than I need clothes. My friends might be in trouble. I feel so, so, cut off. We haven’t talked since yesterday.”
“You’ll have to be phone-starved. A worker upstairs said cell service was out, and nobody knew when it would be restored. Strange feeling isn’t it, only your Mom to talk to?”
“I didn’t mean it that way. I love you, Mom.”
“I know you do, honey. Our life has turned upside down. Things aren’t like they used to be. We’re like strangers in a foreign country, so let’s get some new rags and go exploring.”
Anxious, angry women pushed Julie and her Mom aside at the jeans table. Most were Dollar General and Wal-Mart brand used jeans, but Mom dug out a pair of designer jeans with the tag still on. Wow, and they fit. She said, “I’ll start my new life by going First Class! You find anything Julie?”
“Yes, they’re ragged and torn in just the right places. Maybe something will feel normal in my life. Can we get t-shirts? “
“They’re over in the next room. I think we can get three each.”
In the next room, Julie said, “Hey Mom, I like the bright yellow and green one. The one with the guy’s name on it.”
“That’ll make you into a farm girl. John Deere makes farm tractors, but it is pretty, if you want it. I’m looking for something plainer, but I may have to take Coke or Pepsi to get one, but Julie, we are far from done. We don’t have any underwear. I may have to be a liberated woman and go bra-less.
One of the other women said, “I heard they were giving vouchers in a room upstairs. They’re good for underwear, combs, toothbrushes and stuff like that at Dollar General.”
“Where’s Dollar General from here?”
“A couple miles out on the highway, near the school.”
“Ha, a lotta good that would do us! It’s a long way to walk barefoot. When I was young, I would sometimes try to imagine a new start in life. What would I do differently or not make the same mistakes? Well, I’ve gpt my wish. Somehow it isn’t as romantic and wonderful as if expected.”
Julie said, “Oh Mom, what are we going to do?”
“I really don’t know. I’m just so tired.”
