Senior outfielder Youssif Nabat belted a grand slam and sophomore lefty Case Bayless gave up just one one run in a complete game as the Middlesboro Yellow Jackets downed Harlan County 8-1 on Monday.
Bayless scattered six hits while striking out two and walking one. He kept the Bears off the board until the top of the seventh inning.
The Jackets took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first. Connor Mason walked with two out and advanced to third on a pair of wild pitches. Tyler Harris brought him home with an infield single.
It was still 1-0 in the bottom of the fourth. Harlan County’s Shane Carroll walked the bases loaded and was replaced on the mound by Brayden Blakely. Nabat sent Blakely’s first pitch high and deep to left for a grand slam that extended the lead to 5-0.
Bradlee Hale and Kam Wilson both walked and advanced on a wild pitch. Courtesy runner Cole Baker scored on Mason’s sacrifice fly to make it 6-0.
In the fifth, Lane Bayless walked and Conner Winterberger reached on catcher’s interference. With one out, Nabat’s fly out to center was deep enough for Bayless to tag and advance to third. He later scored on a wild pitch and Wilson tacked on an RBI single to put MHS up 8-0.
Harlan County got on the board in the top of the seventh as Nate Shepherd led off with a double to right-center. He advanced to third on Colby Johnson ground out and then scored on Alex Creech’s RBI ground out.
Lane Bayless — who made a few nice plays at second in the game — made a diving, back-handed stop on ball headed up the middle and threw the batter out to end the game.
The Jackets took advantage of 11 walks to score eight runs on just three hits in Monday’s win. Tuesday, that key hit just wouldn’t drop in as HCHS sophomore Tristan Cooper struck out 14 in a seven-hit shutout as the Bears held on for a 1-0 win.
The Jackets had one hit in innings two through six as Conner Winterberger doubled with one out in the second inning, Case Bayless singled with one out in the third, Winterberger singled with one out in the fourth, Kameron Wilson tripled with two outs in the fifth and Connor Mason singled with no outs in the sixth. Yousiff Nabat had a one-out single in the seventh and Wilson followed with a two-out single, but the runners were left on second and third.
Braydon Burton doubled to lead off the fourth inning and scored on a base hit by Colby Johnson for the game’s only run.
Tyler Harris struck out 13 while allowing just on run on four hits over six innings.
Middlesboro (7-4) will play Cumberland Gap home and away on Thursday and Friday and then host Harlan Monday and visit the Dragons on Tuesday.
