Nathan Brett Chadwell age 58 of Ewing, VA passed away March 25, 2021 at Tennova Medical Center-Turkey Creek in Knoxville, TN. He was born March 16, 1963 the son of the late Alexander Bentley Chadwell and Yvonne Farley Chadwell. He was a member of Walnut Hill Baptist Church. He was a registered Respiratory Therapist for 15+ years and a Truck Driver.
Left to mourn his passing, Nathan leaves behind his wife of 25 years Teresa McFall Chadwell, Children: Nathan B. Chadwell II (Katie Cheek), Abbygail Grace Chadwell, Matthew Chadwell, Stephanie Shipley, Tiffany Schultz , Kyle Brock and Tamar Johnson; Sister: Melissa Gilpin and great uncles: Charles Alva Chadwell, Jimmy Chadwell and special thank you to Jack Chadwell and Michelle Hunley. Also left behind and the pride and joy of his life was his grandson Colton Marshall Cheek. In addition, are a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
The family will receive friends Monday, March 29, 2021 from 12noon until 1:00pm at the Cawood Funeral Home, Middlesboro, KY. Funeral services will follow at 1:00pm in the Cawood Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jack Chadwell officiating. Graveside services will immediately follow in the Chadwell Cemetery, Ewing, VA. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Online condolences and Register book are available at www.cawoodfh.com
Cawood Funeral Home in charge of all arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.