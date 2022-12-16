Rick Nelson will be leaving office at the end of this month after serving the last four years as the mayor of Middlesboro. When he took office, the city owed $750,000 in unpaid bills and had just seen major sewage leak pollute Yellow Creek. As he leaves office, the city has upgraded the sewer plant, paid off all of those old debts and has much more up-to-date equipment in every department.
“There’s an old question in politics: Are you better off today than you were four years ago?” Nelson said. “The City of Middlesboro is tremendously a lot better and we’re leaving it in good shape.
“The first year we were in I seriously considered maybe having to borrow money to make payroll. They were having to borrow from different accounts just to make it.
We had $313,000 just in invoices that hadn’t been paid over the previous year. We had a $200,000 garbage debt, we couldn’t pay our pension and insurance obligations in full. I just want to let the folks know that we’ve worked hard and we’re a lot better off. Things didn’t work out in the election like we wanted and I’m still kind of puzzled about that, but that’s the way it goes sometimes.”
Nelson said much of the equipment used in the city’s departments were in need of replacing back in 2018
“Our equipment at the Street Department, Police Department, Fire Department was subpar, some of it was dangerous,” he said. “Policemen were driving 20-year-old cruisers we had 35-year-old fire trucks, we had ambulances with 400,000 miles on them. So we knew we had kind of a mess to go on, but we were actually brining in enough money. We started watching what we were spending, we started paying off the debts, we borrowed money to get needed equipment and we have paid all of that off.”
Nelson shared a list of the major accomplishments during his time as mayor.
Grants and funding provided to the City of Middlesboro
Sewer Grants — $2.7 million
Police Radios — $214 thousand
Tub Grinder — $49 thousand (ground up limbs at our limb pile to keep site)
Police Vehicle’s — $100 thousand
Pour-in-place — $63 thousand (Ford’s Wood Park)
Solar Lights @ CC — $78 thousand
Fire Grants — $650 thousand
Extra Paving — $300 thousand
Elks Tear Down — $244 thousand (city involvement helped produce this grant)
Flash Steel — $1.0 million (city involvement helped produce this grant)
Other accomplishments
Earmarked 50 thousand dollars for incentives for downtown businesses
Replaced 600 street light with brighter LED’s for safety
Installed security cameras in all city buildings
City has demolished 50 dilapidated homes through the codes board
City has removed 140 junk cars from the roadway thanks to ordinance
City has sponsored events such as Levitt, Fall Festival, Car Show, and the Christmas parade, and the Wing Fling
City provides funding for the Middlesboro Main Street program
Replaced roof at civic center
Replaced 2 roofs at the sewer plant
Re-opened the pool
Nelson said he was especially proud of getting the city pool re-opened.
“We took got a lot of bad publicity when we had to close the pool, but the pool budget was about $110,000 and we had a bad leak in it,” he said. “That was a decision that I made that wasn’t very popular with the public. Then the next two years we spent with COVID and couldn’t open it up. I’m glad we got the pool fixed and back open.”
Nelson also shared a list of all the new equipment that the city has provided to its various departments.
Street/Sewer Department
New backhoe — $90K
(4) Trucks from state surplus — $60k
Reach Arm Mower — $30k
Wood Chipper — $40k
Excavator — $90k
Mower (remote control) — $29k
Mower (4-wheel drive) — $29k
Used oil heater — $14k
Service lift for heavy vehicles — $15k
Established a sewer equipment room — $25k
(2) salt spreaders — $28k
Backhoe from state surplus — $28k
Mini excavator — $70k
Sewer clean out machine — $80k
Sewer camera system — $90k
Police Department
New firearms & holsters $28k
(19) New police vehicles — $720k (partial grant of $50k from USDA)
Replace police radios and repeaters — $220k (grant homeland security)
Upgrade dispatch — $20k
New heating and cooling system — $15k
Storage building — $15k
CAD computer system for each vehicle — $220k
(3) New Vehicle’s in 2023 — $120k (partial grant of $50k from USDA)
Middlesboro Fire Department
Engine 10-AFG Grant — $450,000 Department Paid $27,000
Scott Air Packs- AFG Grant —$133,000 Department Paid $6,666
Thermal Imaging Camera — Fire Commission Grant $3,600
Fire Prevention Grant — $1,000
Training Facility Grants — $70,000
Tower #1 — $100,000
Tanker #1 — Ordered $270,000*
PPE Grant Fire Boots/Gloves — $20,000
Rescue Manikin — $1,400
Command vehicle — $11,000
4 FT G-Force Nozzles —$2,400
2 Blitz Fire Monitors —$7,200
8 New FT Valves — 10,000
New Turnout Gear and Wildland/Extrication Gear — $80,000
EC-23 —$110,000
New Ambulance Ordered — $155,000*
(4) Power Load and Power Stretchers —$160,000
(3) Lucas Devices —Fire Commission Grant $30,000 KBEMS-$10.000
(3) Zoll Cardiac Monitors — $100.000
Zoll Ventilators — $33,000
(3) Video Stylets —Fire Commission Grant $12,000
Two Recruit Classes that provided 12 new employees
“Paying our bills on time is a big deal, but also we’ve got a brand new fire truck and one on the way, we’ve got two new ambulances and one on the way, we’ve purchased 19 police vehicles that are all paid for,” Nelson said. “Everything on the list is paid for so we’re leaving the new administration in pretty good shape.”
Boone Bowling was elected as Middlesboro’s new mayor in November and will be taking office in January.
“I congratulated Boone on election night offered to kind of show him the ropes. We’ve met about three times so far and I’ve laid out the budget and answered anything he wanted to ask,” Nelson said. “I’ve updated the files and left him some notes. I also told him that he’s got good people who are experts at what they do. I advised him to set back and see what was going on for a couple of months while he gets settled in. I believe he’ll do good and I’m there if he needs me, if he doesn’t need me I’ll be at the house.”
Nelson added that the city will be receiving about $120,000 a year for the next 20 year from the pharmaceutical drug settlement.
“We’ll need some direction on how we can spend that,” he said. “It looks on equipment we’re flush. Kevin might need a new dump truck but we’ve got plenty of equipment. I ‘d like to see us to take a look at our salary structures. We weren’t able to do that as much as we wanted.”
He also said he’d like to see the Fire Department complete their training center on 15th Street.
“Overall, I want to tell the folks of Middlesboro that I appreciate them giving me an opportunity in 2018,” Nelson said. “We’ve left them in good shape and we’ve left them with some money that they can use for whatever the new administration feels in necessary.”
