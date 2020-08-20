Nelson Short, 82 of Stoney Fork, Kentucky passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at his home. He was born in Saylor, Kentucky on September 29, 1937, and was the son of the late Charlie and Cordelia Caldwell Short.
Nelson started delivering mail on horse back in 1954 and was the last mail carrier to do so when he got a Jeep to deliver with. Then he left for Chicago in 1960 where he worked for Atlas Match Plate. Nelson had also owned a tavern he called “Nelson’s Slipaway” from 1970 until 1975, and worked driving coal trucks and as an underground miner for Eastover Mining on the belt head and then took care of supplies until he retired in 1975. He continued working as a night watchman for several years and then hauled supplies for H&N Trucking until he completely retired in 2017.
In addition to his parents, Nelson is preceded in death by his brothers and sister, John D. Short, Henry Short, Charlie Short, Jr., Carson Short, Eugene Short, and Sally Wilson.
Survivors include his wife, Helen Ward; children, Anthony Short and wife, Robyn, Angeleta Short, Billy Whitehead and wife, Cheryl, and Angela Campbell; grandchildren, Sean Whitehead, Aleena Whitehead, Amanda (Steve) Linville, Heidi Short, Cheyenne (Justin) McIntosh, Jeremy (Holly) Short, Duncan Campbell, Joshua Campbell, Olivia Campbell, Christopher (Jasmine) Short, Neil Short and Tonya Collett, and Megan (Kevin) Cavins; 11 great grandchildren; sisters, Bessie Caldwell, Nettie Caldwell and Christine Daniel; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Funeral services were at 1:00 PM on Sunday, August 16 at Arnett & Steele Funeral Home with Rev. Richard Asher and Rev. Jordan Lee Saylor. Burial will follow in the Honey Branch Cemetery at Middle Fork. Pallbearers will be Anthony Short, Billy Whitehead, Taten Short, Jeremy Short, Neil Short and Brian Short.
The family will receive friends on Saturday from 6 until 9 PM at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Pineville, which is honored to be serving the Short family. Light a candle of remembrance and sign the guestbook at www.arnettsteele.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.