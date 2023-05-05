The date of June 24, 2021, will always be a life marker for Mark Elkins, the pastor of New Heights Church.
“I went in to have gall bladder surgery and came out missing a gall bladder and had cancer,” he said. Tumors in his liver had practically exploded. His enzyme count was 12,000 – and 300 is high. But along the way, through cancer treatments and hospital visits and stays, God has been faithful while using him as an example to others.
Elkins’ journey has been sprinkled with God’s grace. He has had highs and lows, but every step – even in the painful ones – he has not stopped praising the Lord.
Doctors and nurses who were unbelievers before they met him have reason to at least question that unbelief.
“They know I’m a pastor, I’ve been straight up with that,” he said.
He had two oncologists working with him and he was struggling. So, he made a call and was able to get in with a specialist who said she had an opening for a clinical trial.
“Somebody couldn’t handle the medicine and had to drop out,” he said. “That left a slot available, and my name was chosen. This past Monday I go in for blood work and her nurse came in and told me, ‘Do you realize this was the only one and you got it? It was the only spot for this treatment. I assumed Dr. (Cathy) Eng had something to do with it, but she said it was out of Dr. Eng’s control. She said, ‘This is a … ’ and she stopped. It was a miracle. I always believed that. When she walked out, I looked at the other nurse and said, ‘I’m a pastor and believe in Jesus. That was her way of telling me that this was a God thing.’ She said, ‘It was a God thing, and you were meant to be here.”
Elkins continued throughout the day with appointments, where they learned his enzymes were completely off the charts and it could knock him out of being in the clinical trial. She told him if the labs were correct, they would have to do something quick to save his life.
“They do the labs and find all that was true,” he said. He was scheduled for a surgery Friday, where a stent was put in the liver that should open up valves so it will drain out appropriately.
New Heights Church has had intentional prayer meetings Thursday, Friday and Saturday for the pastor.
‘God needed me there ... to save my life’
“God needed me there, not for the clinical trial but to save my life,” Elkins said. “If the stent works, I’ll be on a clinical trial. The Lord used a person who didn’t believe and showed that person He exists along with a doctor who has no belief (in Jesus). This is a good thing. This is a miracle. There’s no other explanation.”
Even after returning home, Elkins said he woke up at 4 a.m. and praised God for using him however he could and no matter what his health may be.
The story doesn’t end there. Elkins’ health issues have kept him from being able to do as much at New Heights as he’d like to do. But more and more, others are stepping up and taking over duties as they blossom through their discipleship.
“It has been amazing to see how the people that weren’t leaders before... have stepped up. Our attendance numbers are better than we’ve ever had, and the giving is getting better. It’s way better. We set a goal of wanting to baptize and disciple 52 people – that’s one a week. I believe part of discipleship is significant in being saved.”
He said they have baptized 14 so far, putting them about three or four weeks behind the goal, but another four or five are ready to be baptized but haven’t set a date. “People around here like to get baptized around their birthday. Two weeks ago, we baptized three or four. One was a mother and the other was a son. They wanted to be baptized on the son’s birthday. We baptized Mom and Mom baptized the son.”
Elkins said “the Lord has given me strength” to continue preaching on most Sundays. He writes down the sermon and preaches it “no matter how bad or how good I feel. He gives me the strength to do it.”
Church members have marveled at how their pastor continues to lead during such difficult days of health. He has a staff of an associate pastor, youth pastor and worship pastor that has helped keep everything together.
“How the Lord has helped me through this is amazing,” Elkins said. “She (the doctor) called me Superman multiple times. The Lord was using me physically in ways that didn’t make sense. They said you’re going to lose your hair, never have surgery and always be on chemo. None of those three have happened. I was cancer-free for about four months but it’s a very aggressive cancer and it came back. She would shake her head. I was a living, walking testimony.”
New Heights serving Middlesboro in great heights
Elkins is quick to give Jesus all the praise of glory for whatever is happening. Meanwhile, the church he leads has been making a difference in the community in a variety of ways. They started in 2019 in Middlesboro after launching as one of the Kentucky Baptist Convention’s high-impact churches in the early 2000s.
“Larry Baker, who was the church planting guru, helped get us going in 2007 and we launched in 2008 in Pineville,” Elkins said. “In 2018 we started getting a push from Pineville (to move) because they wanted to clean up the court square. We moved to Middlesboro, found a piece of property and were able to purchase and build.”
Elkins said he was the second or third pastor in the church plant’s history and “they haven’t gotten rid of me yet. That’s my running joke.”
The pastor said they started a clothing bank and food pantry called Hope Project that has blossomed as the church grew. It has become a go-to place for the homeless or non-homeless to find a meal or a set of clothes. “They cook some serious food. We feed about 150 a week,” he said. “When the community saw we were for real, people started donating stuff.”
Kroger and Food City give them carts full of items that are near the expiration date and when somebody ran across some new clothes that needed to find a home, New Heights was suggested as the place to take it.
“The Lord continues to provide in ways and means that are miraculous,” he said.
Allen Bonnell, the pastor of Immanuel Baptist in Corbin, said Elkins preached there in January and “lit the place on fire.”
“Mark is one of the most evangelistic caring pastors that I have met,” Bonnell said. “He lives with a heart broken for his community that they would come to know Christ. I have seen him face adversity with joy, determination and resilience.”
Alongside the Hope Project, they also run a Celebrate Recovery ministry that has become vital for the community. “The difference is when people walk in our door, literally, this is what you hear: I’m at home, not being judged. I cannot tell you how many have come through those doors with that ministry.”
‘Cocaine Cowboy’ and ‘Hitman’
He said one man with “Cocaine Cowboy” tattooed across his forehead was one of the regulars.
“He came into our church and introduced himself to me. We started talking. It was a time when things were happening in some of the neighborhoods. He said, ‘You don’t have to worry about your car or home. It’s taken care of.’”
Another woman, he said, had served time in prison and told him she was the “person who people called if you wanted to take out a hit on somebody.”
“Now they’re both loving on people like Jesus loves on people.”
Elkins said they had the food bank and recovery ministries in Pineville, but when he was diagnosed with cancer in Middlesboro there was a big shift in how it worked within the church. “The Lord put the exact people we needed in the right place. No way I could do what I was doing with the amount of stuff going on right now.”
Besides the pantries and additional ministries, they set up a Blessing Box of food that sits in the front of the property well away from the church. “It’s food boxes where anybody can walk up and get something. It is literally feeding people seven days a week. The irony is, we’re not the only ones putting food in. The overwhelming population of Middlesboro has taken ownership of that. Those boxes are filled up three times a day.”
Elkins has been a pastor who leads through Jesus and will continue to do just that in good health or bad. Meanwhile, a church is keen on following that example.
