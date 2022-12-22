The Pineville Independend Board of Education and the Pineville City Council met in a joint session last Thursday to go over plans for a new sports complex that will include a turf field for football, baseball and softball at the site of the current football field and pool. A survey of the property found that part of the land the current fieldhouse sits on was never property deeded from the city to the school. The council approved officially giving that property to the school as well as a 10-foot right of way along Prospect Ave. that will allow the field to be moved slightly to the south and fit within the plans for the project. On Monday, the school board approved the BG1 that will be sent to the state to sell bonds for the approzimately $3.5 million project. Demolition work at the site could begin as soon as late January or early February and the turf field is expected to be installed in time for the start of next year’s football season.
