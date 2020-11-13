Middlesboro ARH and Barbourville ARH hospitals are pleased to announce the addition of Amanda Abbott, APRN, to the providers at the ARH Women’s Health and Family Center and the ARH Cumberland Valley Medical and Surgical Associates clinic in Middlesboro, Ky.
Abbott received a Master’s of science in nursing, psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner, and a Bachelor’s of science in nursing from Lincoln Memorial University in Cumberland Gap, Tn. Abbott is a board-certified advanced practice registered nurse, specializing in psychiatric mental health.
Abbott will provide adult wellness exams and thorough psychiatric evaluations to assess, diagnose and determine appropriate treatment interventions for patients with possible psychiatric disorders.
“We are excited to have Amanda join our staff at the Women’s and Family Health Center and the ARH Cumberland Valley Medical and Surgical Associates,” said Roy Milwee, ARH System Director of Ambulatory Services. “Her expertise in clinical psychology will be an asset to the Middlesboro community.”
Abbott is accepting new patients at two Middlesboro locations: Women’s and Family Health Center, 2004 West Cumberland Avenue in the Medical Apex Building in downtown Middlesboro. To schedule an appointment at this location, call 606.248.3015 to schedule an appointment. The ARH Cumberland Valley Medical and Surgical Associates, 3504 West Cumberland Avenue, Middlesboro. To schedule an appointment at this location, call 606.248.0737.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.