Through tax revenue generated from alcohol sales in the city of Pineville, the Pineville Police Department was able to purchase a Dodge Ram 1500 for new K-9 Officer Brandon Hollingsworth. Hollingsworth picked up the vehcile on Tuesday at Tim Short Chrysler in Middlesboro from Glen Hobbs.
