This release is to notify all citizens that the 2020 Kentucky Mountain Laurel Festival is hereby cancelled.
After several meetings, and compliance with the State and Federal Government, due to the spread of Covid 19 (Corona Virus) the Kentucky Mountain Laurel Festival Board of Directors, President Neal Bennett, and local advisory board had no choice but to cancel this year’s festival.
Kentucky State Parks are closing through the month of May and many vendor, entertainment acts, and colleges are unavailable to serve or perform functions within.
“ The health and safety of you, your families, and the visitors to our community are first and foremost in our minds.” Said Bennett. “Nearly a year of preparation goes into each year’s festival and most events could not happen due to the nature of this pandemic.”
Local Chairperson Colby Slusher said in a statement that this was one of the hardest announcements he’s ever had to make.
“The festival is a staple to the Pineville community and important to everyone in Bell County and across our great Commonwealth. With students out of school, businesses closed, and business as usual at a standstill the local Advisory Board voted unanimously to cancel this year’s festival.” Slusher further stated “ I am confident that we as Kentuckians will persevere and get through these uncertain times, but unfortunately we don’t know when that time will come.
“May thoughts and prayers be with all those during this time of uncertainty. We hope to see each of you next year happy and healthy at the 2021 Kentucky Mountain Laurel Festival.”
General Inquiries and/or questions can be directed to the Kentucky Mountain Laurel festival office by calling 606-337-6103.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.