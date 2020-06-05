Absentee in-person voting by appointment started on Monday at the Bell County Courthouse in Pineville. To schedule a time Monday thru Saturday call 606-337-6143 or 606-337-6144.
Absentee voting now open
- Jay Compton
Jay Compton
Editor/GM, The Pineville Sun
