The Bell County School Board held a special called meeting on Tuesday evening that included a requested public hearing on their decision in April to eliminated Richard Gambrel’s position in the central office.
Gambrel appealed the decision, saying he was not provided a specific, complete statement of grounds for a demotion, as required by state law.
Gambrel had served as the district’s Title I director. That position, along with two others were eliminated in April and their duties split between a newly-created position and existing ones.
He contended that the board’s claim that the decision was made due to declining student enrollment resulting in loss of funding was false and provided documentation from the state that the district’s allocation of SEEK funding was projected to be about $94,000 more than last year. He also pointed out that district was receiving close to $1.9 million from the federal CARES Act and the Governor’s Education Relief Fund.
Acting superintendent Tom Gambrel said the district had to use $800,000 from it’s contingency fund to meet last year’s budget.
“We were going to be $800,000 down again next year if we didn’t make those cuts,” he said. “There were three positions eliminated that night— the transportation and facilities director, the Title I position and a math coach. . . We also cut four bus driver positions, one mechanic position, we cut eight teacher positions. There were not only cuts made at the central office.”
The school board met in executive session for about 20 minutes to discuss taking action on Gambrel’s appeal. When they reconvened Wayne Mason made a motion to uphold the appeal but it failed without a second.
Dean Knuckles then made a motion to deny the appeal that was seconded by Larry Elliott and passed 4-1 with Eulene Brock and Mike Hatfield joining them in voting yes and Mason voting no.
In a separate matter, the board approved the use of facilities for student athletes and activities over the summer.
Tom Gambrel explained that this is part of the KHSAA plan for bringing student athletes back into the buildings for contact with coaches and practices.
“One of the stipulations in that is that we have to receive permission from the local health authority. I contacted Teresa Hunter at the Health Department and one of her requirements is the board had to approve the use of the facilities,” he said. “It’s a staged return with only meetings until June 15 and from the 15 to the 29 they can start conditioning and after that they’ll make another determination.”
The board also approved creating 18 teaching positions and seven instructional assistant positions for the Save the Children Summer Boost Reading Initiative. Those positions will be paid for through a grant from Save the Children.
“The teachers will get $20 per hour, 20 hours per week and it will last five weeks. The assistants get $15 per hour, 10 hours per week,” Gambrel said.
