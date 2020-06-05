Bell County children can be signed up to receive food benefits through the end of June thanks to two programs that are now open.
Kentucky has been approved for the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) program, which is a financial resource for families with students who lost access to free or reduced-price school meals due to COVID-19.
P-EBT provides households with an EBT card with funds (up to $313.50 per student) to spend on food at home for students. Kentucky has now been approved by USDA to provide these benefits. The Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services (CHFS) Department for Community Based Services (DCBS) and the Kentucky Department of Education are partnering in providing this benefit to families as quickly as possible. The program will be expedited in three specific groups of students.
• Group 1: CHFS direct certification public school students – Currently enrolled students who are receiving SNAP benefits on an active EBT card will automatically receive additional funds for P-EBT added on to their existing card beginning this week. Currently enrolled students who are receiving Medicaid or KTAP benefits based on income levels below the NSLP income guidelines, or who are in Foster Care, will automatically receive a P-EBT card in the mail.
• Group 2: All other eligible public school students – Beginning June 1stth for 30 days all other eligible public school families will be able to opt-in to receive the benefit by applying on https://benefind.ky.gov/. Benefits will be processed immediately upon confirmation that the student had access to free or reduced lunch.
• Group 3: Private school students - Private school Food Service Directors are currently compiling the list of eligible students that will then be provided to KDE. All private school student benefits will be processed simultaneously.
The other program is called Emergency Meals-To-You and is being provided through Baylor University. This program is open to all children in Bell County and provides meals to at risk students delivered periodically through package delivery services like FedEx or UPS. Parents can sign up through the website mealstoyou.org
Acting Bell County superintendent Tom Gambrel is encouraging all families with school-age children to sign up for the programs, no matter which school district they attend.
“This is a unique opportunity to assist our most vulnerable students in getting the food they need,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.