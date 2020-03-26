The Coronavirus pandemic continues to grow nationwide and reports of people testing positive for the virus are creeping closer and closer to home. This week positive cases were confirmed in Claiborne County, Tennessee as well as Laurel, Pulaski, McCreary and Breathitt counties in Kentucky.
All major sporting events and public gatherings have been put on hold for the foreseeable future with even the Kentucky Derby being moved to September. So what does that mean for Pineville’s biggest annual event, the Kentucky Mountain Laurel Festival?
This year’s festival chairman Colby Slusher says he has been in regular contact with the board of directors and Mayor Scott Madon and they are discussing what impact cancelling the festival would have on the individuals involved.
“The festival work is year round. What we have is deposits that are up and we’ve got children whose parents have purchased hundreds of outfits to participate in the festival,” Slusher said. “At this point, in the event that we do have to cancel — and it does not look good — we’re trying to figure out how to make some of those people whole. We’re trying to alleviate some of the stress and the financial burden on those parents.”
Slusher said KMLF organizers are reviewing things daily and have had several conference calls to figure out how to handle a possible cancellation. They are looking at all options, including the possibility of pushing the festival back to later in the year and should have an official announcement by next week.
“Work on the festival starts the day after it’s over so if you push it out until say late summer or early fall, you come up with dates that really don’t work and conflict with other things,” he said. “Then, you’re looking at having a short year to get ready for the following year’s festival at it’s regular time. We’ve got mixed feelings about that, however we’re going to look at every option.”
