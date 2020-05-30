CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. – Campbellsville University’s 34th annual Excellence in Teaching Award Program Ceremony was canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, 217 teachers received the Excellence in Teaching Award from 76 districts and/or private schools in the Commonwealth of Kentucky. Twenty-two of the teachers have Campbellsville College or University degrees and nine teachers are National Certified Teachers.
Dr. Donna Hedgepath, provost and vice president for academic affairs, said, “The Excellence in Teaching program is one of our most meaningful tributes to Kentucky teachers.
“Teachers deserve recognition for pouring themselves into the lives of our P-12 students. Teachers not only serve students in the classroom, but they make profound impacts in their students’ personal lives and on their future.
“I am honored to have the opportunity to recognize the best of the best in education!”
Hedgepath, herself a teacher and university professor for several years, would have been present for the ceremony, along with Dr. Lisa Allen, dean of the School of Education.
Allen said, “During this time of pandemic, teachers have had to be creative and flexible problem solvers in delivering relevant, timely instruction to their students.
“The teachers who are EIT recipients this year have and will continue to find innovative ways to lead, to teach and to help students succeed regardless of the learning challenges presented by COVID 19.
“I am sorry that this year, we are unable to have our usual celebration to honor them. I am proud of these teachers who continue to shape the future for all of us regardless of circumstances.”
A total of 4,163 Kentucky teachers have been honored since the program began in 1987 with assistance from Earl Aaron and the Ward, Cundiff and Aaron Memorial Fund. The purpose of the program is to recognize the quality teaching and learning taking place in the school systems throughout Kentucky.
The Excellence in Teaching Awards program is in partnership with Lexington’s CBS-affiliate, WKYT-TV.
The teachers are selected by their school districts in each grade level (preschool/elementary, middle and high school).
The 2020 Excellence in Teaching Award recipients include the following with their superintendent listed first:
Pineville Independent Schools -- Russell Thompson, superintendent; Lizzie Bowling, Pineville Middle School.
Bowling, of Harrogate, Tenn., teaches middle school English language arts at Pineville Middle School. She formerly taught at Pineville Elementary School.
She received her Bachelor of Arts in 1992 and her Bachelor of Science in 1994, both from Lincoln Memorial University.
Bowling earned her Master’s in Curriculum and Instruction, also from Lincoln Memorial University. She earned her Educational Specialist degree in Reading and Writing from the University of the Cumberlands in 2013. She is a 1986 graduate of Buckhorn High School.
She is the daughter of Thelma Bowling of Krypton, Ky. and the late Martin Bowling.
Bell County Schools -- Yvonne Gilliam, superintendent; Ashley Maguet, Page School Center; Thomas Heck, Bell Central School Center; and Lauren Good, Bell County High School.
Maguet, of Corbin, Ky., teaches kindergarten at the Page School Center.
She received her Bachelor of Science in Speech-Language Pathology from Radford University in 2009. She earned her Master of Arts in education from Lincoln Memorial University in 2013. Maguet earned her Rank I and Master of Arts in Literacy from Eastern Kentucky University. She is a 2005 graduate of Tazewell High School of Tazewell, Va.
She is the daughter of Teresa and Mike Sharpe of Tazewell, Va., and is married to Matt Maguet.
Heck, of Pineville, Ky., teaches 6th grade math at the Bell Central School Center. He formerly taught at the Lone Jack School Center.
He earned his Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education from Union College in 1998. He received his Master’s in Education from Union College in 2002. Heck is a 1993 graduate of Bell County High School.
He is married to Chasity Heck, and they have two children, Ethan and Evan Heck.
Good, of Middlesboro, Ky., has taught chemistry at Bell County High School since 2011. She formerly taught at Pineville High School from 2008 until 2011.
She received her Bachelor of Science degree in 2007 from Lincoln Memorial University. She earned her Master of Arts in 2011 from the University of the Cumberlands. Good is a 2003 graduate of Bell County High School.
She is the daughter of Becky Mace of Barbouville, Ky., and the late Todd Mace. She is married to Eric Russell Good, and they have four children: Sophia Good, Keira Good, Annalee Good and Logan Brummett.
The 2020 Excellence in Teaching Committee included: Dr. Lisa Allen, dean of the Campbellsville University School of Education; Elizabeth Franklin, secretary to the dean, School of Education; Lisa Kirtley, data specialist; Natasha Nall, graduate secretary for the School of Education; Dominic Sanfilippo, early childhood program secretary, and Alice Steele, clinic support specialist.
