At 7:30 am on Wednesday there was a two-vehicle head on collision on Highway 119 near Robbins Recycling. Responding to the scene was the Bell County EMS, Bell County Rescue Squad, Bell County Sheriff's Department, and Bell County Volunteer Fire Department.
An individual was extricated from one of the two vehicles and flown to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
Bell County Deputy Frank Foster states that upon contact with the driver of the other vehicle, 50-year-old Jock Angelo Wormack of Loyall, he could smell the odor of alcohol coming from him. Deputy Foster also located two different containers, one inside and one outside the vehicle Wormack was operating.
Wormack was transported to the hospital refusing all services at the facility. He left the hospital on his own and was then arrested by Deputy Foster at approximately 10:16am.
Jock Angelo Wormack was lodged in the Bell County Detention Center charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs (aggravated circumstances) – 1st offense, possession of open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited, assault – 1st degree, and criminal mischief – 1st degree.
