The Middlesboro Police Department will be holding its 1st Annual Bass Tournament on June 6th at Brogan’s Hollow. The prize for first place is a guaranteed $1,000.
Registration fee is $60 per boat with Big Fish optional $10 per boat.
You can pre-register at the Middlesboro Police Department or registration will begin at 4:30 a.m. at Brogan’s Hollow on the day of the tournament.
For additional information call (606) 670-0386.
The tournament will launch at the mouth of Brogan’s Hollow at safe light. Weigh-in begins at 3 p.m. There will also be door prizes at the end of the tournament that were donated by the following sponsors:
Home Federal Bank, Long’s Pic-Pac, WRIL, Bisceglia Realty, Chris Douglas Law Office, Pizza Hut, Killer Bass Baits, JohnCo Office Supplies, Mike’s Towing, Quality Towing, East End Pawn Shop, Disability Firm, Lisa Fugate Attorney at Law, Southern Outdoors, Hayes Law Office, Old Dominion Outdoors and Mars Properties
