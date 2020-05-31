Bell County Judge Executive Albey Brock announces another confirmed case of COVID-19 for the county. Bell County Health Department Director Teresa Hunter will be releasing more information at a later time.
Judge Brock says that the individual is a resident and is asymptomatic. He goes on to say that the person is feeling fine and he requested that the community prays for the person and their family.
Just recently the mother of the boy who was the first case for the county said that the family had been tested and that the child was re-tested with negative results. Anti-body tests for the family also came back negative.
The second case to be announced in Bell County was another child which was diagnosed in a northern county, but due to the address of the child being here, it was recorded in Bell.
