A Pineville woman was flown to UK Hospital on Wednesday after being shot in the neck/throat area during a dispute between two men on Tennessee Avenue in the Wallsend Community.
Michelle Rye was taken from the area by Bell County EMS to Barbourville ARH hospital and flown out from there. Her condition is unknown.
26-year-old Zachary Tye of Pineville was arrested by Pineville Police Officer Bill Matthews and charged with with assault - first degree, wanton endangerment - first degree and possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified)-first degree, first offense.
“Zach Tye says he was working on a car and that William Begley showed up and started a fight with him. He said that he was trying to get away fired a gun into the ground to scare Mr. Begley off and went on into the residence,” Matthews said after interviewing Tye at the Bell County Detention Center. “He said he then heard some people screaming outside. From all we can gather, it appears the bullet may have ricocheted and hit the lady who was sent to UK.”
According to the police report, Rye, 29, is Begley’s girlfriend and was standing close to the two men when the shot was fired. The argument and shooting took place in the middle of the street. The citation also states that there were multiple people around when the shooting happened. Tye was also found to be in possession of a controlled substance when he was arrested.
Also arrested on scene was 21 year old Jakob Fuson of Pineville, charged with tampering with physical evidence. He was lodged in the Bell County Detention Center
Also responding to the scene were the Bell County Sheriff’s Department, Kentucky State Police and Bell County EMS.
