MANCHESTER, Ky. (March 27, 2020) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists that slide repair operations start Monday, March 30, at 8 a.m. on a portion of KY 3485 (mile points 2-4) in Bell County.
The roadway will be closed Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. In case of an emergency, the drill rig can be moved to allow emergency vehicles through.
The slide repair operations are expected to conclude on Friday, May 1, at 6 p.m.
KYTC asks motorists to be aware of the work zone, expect delays, and to utilize safe driving habits when traveling through the area.
