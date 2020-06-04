Tim Short Chrysler of Middlesboro set a new store and state record for vehicles sold in a month as they closed on 427 sales during the Month of may.
“We are extremely blessed to sell the amount of vehicles that we sell here in Middlesboro,” Co-owner Brian Redmond said. “When the Virus hit, we had to make a decision to scale back and close, or stay open but do it safely. We knew it would be tough times and our consumers would also be going through a very difficult time as well. We wanted to take care of our community and offer automobiles at insanely low prices to help with purchasing.”
Redmond said the store also took the aggressive strategy to stay open and not lay off employees. They were rewarded by having back-to-back record months at the store.
“Our customers have been amazing and our local community shops local which helps us to be able to give back to our community,” he said. “We are involved with all the school systems and many organizations in the area. I always believe in the saying, you reap what you sew. Tim Short Middlesboro is here to make our community better one step at a time. We love South Eastern KY and we believe we can all make this area a better place to live, and a better place for our kids to call home.”
Tim Short Middlesboro sold 228 vehicles in April, which was the store record for one month until they sold 427 in May.
“I never imagined in my life this would happen. We have an amazing staff that puts in the work. I’m so thankful for each employee that works here,” Redmond said. “Like I said earlier we are blessed and highly favored. God is good.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.