Attention all foodies in the Tri-State area, the Nineteen19 Grill & Bar is now open in Cumberland Gap and offers a wide variety of American and Asian dishes prepared by highly trained international chefs.
Owners Edward and Bernadette Ungrue have been busy renovating their restaurant in the heart of the town, located at 602 Colwyn Avenue right across from the Post Office. The kitchen is now open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Edward is originally from the Philadelphia area and started in the restaurant business when he was 13. He eventually became an executive chef for big hotels across the country. Bernadette is originally from the Philippines, she started working in the hotel business at the age of 18 and became and accountant. They met in Maui, Hawaii and eventually both worked at Intercontinental Hotel in downtown Los Angeles where Edward was the executive chef and Bernadette was director of credit and collections.
They found Cumberland Gap while visiting Edward’s niece who was a student at LMU.
“Now we’ve left the corporate world for this little gem here in Cumberland Gap,” he said. “We came here in the fall of 2020 and we knew we probably had one more project in us.”
They decided to buy the former Estepp’s Grocery building and fix it up, but the project grew into a much bigger one than they had planned.
“It turned into a historical building that needed not just TLC but it needed a major renovation. We had a choice go all the way or put a band-aid on a wound that needed stitch,” Ungrue explained. “We kept as much historical from 1919 as we could and that’s how we got our name. The 1919 Grill & Bar is because the Estepp great grandfather built this in 1919 and used it for Estepp’s Grocery Store for the first 40 years.”
Steel girders and beams were put in to make the building structurally sound and as much of the original brick work that could be was saved.
“We restored the building from 1919 but it now has a 2022 interior with the old rustic look,” Ungrue said. “It’s up to all of the codes for a brand new building with all the history of 1919.”
While all of the construction was going on the Ungers started the Nineteen19 Food Truck to give people a taste of what was to come.
It’s a family business with the Ungers’ son Jo, who went to Japanese chef school, and his wife Christina, who attended the Cordon Bleu, teaming up in the kitchen to offer an eclectic menu with everything from Szechuan and sushi to southern meat loaf and Mexican food.
“Right now in the kitchen were trying to get the grill and bar concept with my son doing the sushi my daughter in law doing the hot food and throwing in specials and things like that,” Ungrue said. “We have home made meatloaf — my mom’s original recipe. . . chicken and waffles, gourmet salads all the way up to a nice rib-eye steak.
“All of our deserts are made from scratch. Bernadette and Christina designed them and are now teaching new employees how to do it.”
The Ungrues’ daughter Alissa has bought the little chapel in town and turning it into ‘The Juice Spot.” Once finished it will offer all natural juices and smoothies. There are also five apartments located above the Nineteen19.
“When our family came to town we decided we could make a spot where we could employ 20 – 30 employees and help out the region and at the same time give them something,” Edward said. “Everything was done locally and everything we did for the renovation was spent locally.”
For more information on the Nineteen19 or to place an order for take-out or catering call 423-259-5019.
