A reader changed my name for the month. She sent me an e-mail suggesting the change. She said that even when I try to sound positive, it comes out negative. She said, “Foxes SPOILING relations doesn’t work. Find a more happy critter and change your title to Never Over-Healthy Awareness Relations Month (NO-HARM)”. I complimented her on her creativity.
Just as little foxes can destroy a relationship, little nice things can build it up: courtesy, politeness, sharing the last piece of apple pie. The critter I have in mind for this is a butterfly: a creature of color and beauty, gently visiting delicate blossoms, sharing sweetness all around. A bee works hard, buzzing straight from flower to flower. Bees have a Queen. She’s tended by the whole colony. Butterflies have Monarchs too, but everyone is royal and equal.
I imagine two butterflies at my violet foxglove. One says, “These are the best flowers. Thank you for bringing me here.”
The other flutters her wings and answers, “Why thank you. I always try to do my best.”
Our healthy relationship exercise for today is “Giving and Receiving Compliments”. Compliments, when sincerely given and received, build a relationship, built trust. Accepting a compliment helps us feel good about ourselves.
On the downside, many people get defensive and anxious when receiving a compliment. Here are five defenses: Refuse it – Say, “This is just an old coat I found in the back of my closet”. “I know the song was terrible. I don’t know how you could even listen to it.”
Deflect: Refuse eye contact. Look away, roll your eyes. Shrug your shoulders in humility.
Automatic: This usually is the most common way used when we feel uncomfortable with a compliment. You answer, “Thanks, you look nice too” as fast as possible to get past your anxiety and the other person feels they have wasted their breath trying to be nice.
Suspicion: Unfortunately, we can feel manipulated when someone says nice things to us. It can be based on experience and we wonder, “What do they want now?” It is often difficult to distinguish between flattery and sincere compliments.
Amplifying: “Are you trying to tell me I’m a good dancer? I’m the best in the world, and all the women are crazy about me.”
Let’s get back to our pretty butterfly and see some pretty compliments. To a woman: “You’ve changed the way you do your hair, haven’t you?” “The beauty parlor did a good job.” (That is a double compliment. It goes to both the woman and the beauty parlor.) “You’ve got good kids.”(Take the compliment. Say “Thank you”, and don’t launch into a list of failings of those rascals.)
To a man: “I like your new pickup.” “You traded?” “That Ford 250 sure is a super truck.”
Ok, butterflies, now it’s your turn. Go lightly. Sometimes, if we just notice a change in the other person and comment on it, it is a compliment because we noted it whether we liked the change or not. So fly away. Spread sweetness and light with compliments.
