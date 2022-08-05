Sue said, “Hey mom, how was the appointment today?”
Mom said, “I don’t have macular degeneration anymore.”
“Wow! Awesome! Did they finally find a cure for it? Are you going to get new eyes?”
“Hold on Susie, you didn’t let me finish. They just changed the name. I now have “Low Vision” issues. It seems that the word “degeneration” is too ugly and immoral. It’s like maybe I was a degenerate person watching pornography on the internet.”
“Oh mom, I’m sorry. You had my hopes up and prayers answered.”
“Don’t fret. I’m going blind in my own time, but it’s a challenge. I was once a “degenerate” now I’m a low life.” (End of story, but what things are called really matters.)
When I first started counseling, my card said “Domestic Violence Counselor”. Six months later, I changed my work title to show a more accurate picture -Family Relations Counseling”. “Domestic” means “family” and I see family violence of all kinds, because what things are called, really matters.
Twenty years ago, if I was going to do Domestic Violence counseling, I was expected to take a 26 week course to become a certified “Batterer Intervention Specialist”. I don’t know about you, but my mental picture of a “batterer” is of a half-drunk angry husband who beats his wife with a baseball bat. I didn’t take the course. It made it look like physical beatings were the only “real” violence. As if emotional and verbal abuse did not count for much. Few of my clients had battering experiences, but they encountered emotional control, name calling, put-downs, arguments, humiliations, low self-esteem. Abusers can be both men and women. Women are seldom physically bigger and stronger enough than men to be called batters.
I have a sign that says, “Welcome to the world of Family Violence where the bizarre is normal and cruelty is creative.” A prime example of bizarre is the name itself – Family Violence. Family and home should be the safe and secure place we go to in order to escape all the meanness and hurt out on the street. Yet, for many people, home means danger, threats, abuse, stress. In the very place where love should exist and grow, violence and abuse happen. Anger and hate corrupt family relations.
Sometimes well-intentioned parents give advice to a son or daughter who is getting married. The mother might say, “He’s a nice boy, but he’s not perfect, even if you are in love. You have a bit of a temper yourself. But don’t worry, it’s normal for couples to argue.”
Should two young people, about to start a life together, expect to argue and fight because mom says it is normal for couples to argue? Well-meaning parents promote family violence. They program their kids to see it as a normal part of marriage as love, when it is really cruel and bizarre.
