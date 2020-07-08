Norman Carmack, 72 of Greasy Creek, KY passed away at his home the morning of Wednesday, July 1, 2020. He was born on January 1, 1948 a son of the late Fred and Augustine Carroll Carmack of Greasy Creek. He proudly served in the United States Army and was a Vietnam Veteran. He worked as a coal miner for 30 years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Nolan, Glenous and Bethel Carmack and sister, Linda Carmack Smith.
Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Eva Cheryl Nunley Carmack; daughter, Julie Carmack Frazier and husband, Chris; son, Norman Carmack, Jr. and wife, Nahalia; grandchildren, Cody Frazier, Colby Frazier, Corbin Carmack and Collier Carmack; brother, H.A. Carmack and wife, Janet; sister, Freda Mays and husband, Bob and a Host of nieces, nephews and friends.
Services will be at 2:00 PM Saturday at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Paul Wayne Goodin and Rev. Clint Goodin. Burial will be in the Carmack Cemetery at Greasy Creek. Pallbearers will be Norman Carmack, Jr., Chris Frazier, Cody Frazier, Colby Frazier, Charlie Griffin and Scott Mason. Honorary Pallbearers will be H.A. Carmack, Larry Vaughn, Joe Vaughn, Terry McCreary, Gabe Howard and Tommy Stewart.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 4, from 12:00 Noon until the funeral hour at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Pineville, which is honored to serve the Carmack Family.
