When a tree falls in the forest and no one is around, does it make any sound? One answer to that fun science question is, “Yes, other trees hear it. Trees have ears.” A team of researchers devised an experiment to see. At a picnic table in the Park, a dogwood grew on one side and an Ash on the other. The researchers embedded one electrode in the Ash and one in the dogwood. They plugged the wires into their latest, most powerful, quantum computer and searched frequencies. At an unusually low one they got some signals from the memory banks of overheard conversations of people sitting around the picnic table. The print-out makes interesting reading –
“Sit down here you two and stop throwing rocks at each other! Eat your hot dogs.”
“She started it! I don’t like mustard”
The little girl said, “Oh look, down by the creek. There’s some deer. Bambi is so cute. That big one with the horns looks mean.”
Dad said, “I’ll come back for him when the season starts.”
Mon said, “Not in the Park you won’t. Hold your killing until they’re down eating my flowers and your corn. They you can take out all five. We’ll eat jerky and have chili all winter. They’re nothing but pests.”
Dad said, “We won’t have to eat all of it. I’ll send some to Coach Cal to remind him he needs a new starting five.”
Mom said, “Basketball! Get over backing a loser. Enjoy the woods, the green trees, the sparkling stream, the birds singing. The season was a disaster. Coach lost, don’t rub it in.”
Dad said, “You got me wrong. Coach Cal didn’t lose a thing except an extra million if he went to the NCAA. He’s already making nine million a year and won nine games. Games only take an hour, so he made a million dollars an hour. Wish I could find a job like that.”
The boy asked, “What did the players get??
Dad said, “They got to play for UK. It’s an honor.”
Mom said, “You can’t eat honor, so eat your hot dog. It’s dogwood winter. Enjoy the flowers too.”
They finally all sat down to the table. Mom got the food off the grill and brought it to the table. She sat down to eat and jumped up screaming, “There’s spider webs all over my legs. A Black Widow will bite me and kill me! The Park is supposed to keep these places clean. We’ll sue them.”
The dogwood said to the tree, “What was that all about?”
The tree answered, “Don’t ash me. I just grow here. She doesn’t have to worry about you. You’re all bark and no bite anyway.”
The dogwood answered, “Better to be sued, than sawed. I heard that human trying to estimate the board-feet of all our family. He wants to clear cut us to pay for a Florida golfing vacation.”
The Ash said, “That burns me up, and if that lady doesn’t turn down the gas on the grill, you’ll have the experience too.”
