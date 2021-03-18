March 11, 2021, at the blessed age of ninety years old, Ollevia Owens Barton gained all of heaven; an inheritance promised to her by her Savior, when she was saved as a young girl, under the preaching of Rev. Bill Vance at Meldrum Missionary Baptist Church, where she was a life-long member. In her final hour, she was surrounded by her family.
Ollevia was born in the Meldrum Community of Bell County, Kentucky, on January 26, 1931, to the late Willie and Rhoda (Barnett) Owens. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, William Barton, Jr., who passed suddenly, a short 27 years after their marriage. As a young widow, Ollevia devoted her life to raising and caring for her five children. She was an exemplary role model to her family by demonstrating unwavering faith in the Lord and humble service to loved ones in need; she fed and cared for her parents and many of her siblings, during illness and into their final hours. Siblings gone before her are sisters and brothers-in-law, Hazel (Luther) Brooks, Maureen (Joe) Smith, Clara (Paul) Murphy, Ethel (Henlin) Lane, infant sister Laura Owens and brother, June Owens. Also preceding her death is a multitude of sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, who with she shared many special memories.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, grandchildren and great-children, who bespeak love and adoration of their precious mother and grandmother. Her five children, Benny Barton, Mark Douglas (Neville Anne) Barton, James Alan (Linda) Barton, Jackie Ray Barton, and Tammy Lee (Scott) Ausmus. Five grandchildren, Brad (Tara) Barton, Justin (Heather) Barton, Nicole (Blaine) Mike, Brooke Ausmus and Barton Ausmus. Five great-grandchildren, Lucas William Barton, Megan Michelle Barton, Carson Adam Barton, Hadley Grace Barton and Meredith Celine Mike. One brother, John Walter (Alma) Owens, Sisters-in-law and Brothers-inlaw, Lonnie (Delores) Barton, Nellie Barton Poore and Earl “Logger” Roberts, also survive her. Ollevia leaves behind a host of nieces and nephews, family and friends, all of whom she cherished.
Ollevia was blessed to be honored, loved and cared for by all of her children with exceptional watch care by two of her sons, Jack and Benny, who resided with and cared for her for the last forty-five years. Joining the care of her immediate loved ones, is the vast extended family, in which Ollevia was blessed; many who faithfully visited and continually inquired about her well-being.
Services were held Sunday, March 14, 2021, at Meldrum Missionary Baptist Church, with receiving of friends beginning at 12:00 pm and continuing to the funeral hour at 2:00 pm. with Rev. Richard Barnett and Rev. Clifford Fraker presiding. Music provided by Ollevia’s children and grandchildren, Alan and Linda Barton, Neville Anne Barton, Brad Barton and Nicole Barton Mike. Graveside services immediately followed in Yellow Hill Cemetery, Middlesboro Kentucky, where she was laid to rest beside of her husband, William Barton, Jr.
Carrying her to her final resting place were grandsons and son-in-law, Brad Barton, Justin Barton, Barton Ausmus, Lucas Barton, Carson Barton, Blaine Mike and Scott Ausmus. Honorary pallbearers include: brothers-in-law, Lonnie Barton and Earl “Logger” Roberts, nephews Robert Barton, Jr., Tyrone Barton, Barney Barton and Terry Poore, special friends Joe “TJ” Crawford, Danny Carmack, and Cleve Messer, Deacons of Meldrum Missionary Baptist Church, Former pastors of Meldrum Missionary Baptist Church and a host of preaching brothers who ministered to her through the years.
The family would like to extend utmost gratitude to both immediate and extended family, as well as, friends who have displayed their love and compassion through prayer, cards, phone calls and food. Special thanks offered to caregivers, niece Vicky Brooks and friend Sabrina Yeary, Bluegrass Hospice, Middlesboro Appalachian Regional Hospital Emergency Room and Intensive Care Units, Dr. Vincent Kaw, Tia Barnett, Gabrielle Mike, Sherri Robertson, Harrogate Health Group & Staff, Middlesboro Rehabilitation Center, A Touch of Class Florist, Meldrum Missionary Baptist Church and Grandson Lucas Barton and Cawood Funeral Home.
