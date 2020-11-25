Opal Lee Rego was a long-time resident of Costa Mesa, CA where she passed away peacefully on January 27, 2020 surrounded by family.
Opal was born in Kettle Island Coal Camp in Bell County, KY on November 17, 1921 to the late Bertha Woods and Elmer Bush. Opal lived and met her husband Arthur Nicolas Rego in Pineville, KY. Opal and Arthur raised 4 children, daughter Mary, son Johnny, daughter Toni and son Michael. Opal went on to have 6 grandkids, 13 Great-grandchildren and 1 Great-great grandchild all which she loved unconditionally.
Opal’s passions were her many years of teaching preschoolers, cooking, being with family and telling stories of growing up in Pineville, KY. Opal will be resting with her family at Merrimac Cemetery in Laurel County, KY in the future.
She is preceded in death by her parents; Elmer and Bertha, sisters; Clara and Willa Mae, brothers; Dan and Fred, many infant siblings as well. Her husband; Arthur Nicolas Rego, Daughter Mary (Graves), son Johnny and first-born grandchild Brenda Graves.
Opal is survived by her son Michael (sp. Kim) and daughter Toni (Hillyard). Grandchildren also survived and born to Toni (Hillyard); son Jason and daughters Sara (Jackson) and Shannon. Grandchildren survived by her late daughter Mary (Graves); son Johnny and daughter Tina. Survived by Great-grandchildren born to Johnny (Graves)(sp. Stacy) ; son’s Ryan and Justin and daughter Jessica. Great-Grandchildren born to Tina (Graves); son’s Tarryn and Ty and daughter Taylor. Great-Grandchildren born to Jason and Diana (Hillyard); son Julian and daughter Maya. Great-Grandchildren born to Sara and Ryan Jackson; son’s Cole and Ashlan. Great-Grandchildren born to Shannon (Hillyard)(sp. Joey); daughter’s Sierra and Lily and son Walker. Great-great grandchild born to grandson Ryan and Amber Graves; daughter Austyn.
Opal was so loving to all of her family and adored each individually and was a dear friend to many, she will be truly missed by all she touched.
Opal was loved by everyone, especially her family and the preschoolers she taught even into their adulthood. She was a very gentle soul. Never a negative word said about anyone. Loved her birthplace in Kentucky. Also loved the beach and her home in Southern California.
