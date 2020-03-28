I’m going to be honest with y’all—I was not very inspired to write the column this week. I’ve just been so stressed lately. For those of you who don’t know, I’m a nurse and I’m also currently in nurse practitioner school. So much has changed these past few weeks that has directly affected my life. School has completely changed and adjusting to it has not been the easiest thing. When I leave work I worry about what I am bringing home to my family, thus I’ve pretty much isolated myself from seeing them. This new norm is something I hope fades quickly to say the least.
Although I’ve been feeling kind of down, I realized that so many people look forward to reading my column. It gave me some motivation to write you all something worth making with your family while everyone is home. Maybe there is a silver lining through all of this. At the very least it is making us sit down for dinner again.
Based on the lack of chicken I have seen when I am able to get to the grocery store in the evening, I am assuming everybody has stocked up on it. I thought it would be great to share something simple that you could make from very few ingredients that you probably keep in your pantry.
Brown Sugar Italian Chicken
Ingredients: 4 boneless skinless chicken breasts, ½ a cup of brown sugar, 1 packet of Italian dressing mix. If you don’t have the Italian dressing mix just add 1 tablespoon of garlic salt, 1 tablespoon of onion powder, 2 tablespoons of dried oregano, 1 teaspoon of black pepper, 1 teaspoon of dried basil leaves, 1 teaspoon of dried parsley, 2 tablespoons of salt.
Instructions: Preheat your oven to 425. Line a 9x13 inch baking dish with aluminum foil. Combine the brown sugar and Italian dressing mix, and coat both sides of the chicken with the mixture. Place the chicken in the dish and top it with any of the remaining mixture. Bake for 20-25 minutes or until the chicken reaches an internal temperature of 165. Turn the broiler on high for 1-2 minute for the brown sugar to caramelize. Remove from oven and serve with your favorite side dish.
I hope you all enjoy this week’s recipe. Please stay safe out there as the coronavirus spreads. Wash your hands, and stay home as much as you can. I sure wish I could!
