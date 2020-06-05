The other day, Jake and I had company come over for dinner. It was a great time having friends in our new home, and to be honest it felt so good to be able to make a meal for more than just the two of us. There is something about seeing others enjoy something you make that makes you feel good inside.
Anyway, it was kind of a rainy day, so we made an “inside” meal instead of grilling out. I decided on spaghetti because it is usually a crowd pleaser, but instead of the normal Texas toast yellow garlic bread that everyone buys in the freezer section, I opted to make my own. This ended up being a big hit, so I wanted to share it with everyone.
Canned Biscuit Garlic Bread
Ingredients: 1 can of canned flakey biscuits, 1 stick of butter melted, 1 tablespoon of dried chives, 1 tablespoon dried oregano, 1 tablespoon of garlic powder, 1 cup of shredded Italian blend shredded cheese, ½ a cup of parmesan cheese.
Instructions: Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Use kitchen scissors to cut the canned biscuits into small cubes. Place in a large mixing bowl. Melt ¾ of the stick of butter in a microwave safe container. Pour the butter on top of the cubed biscuit pieces. Add the spices and Italian blend shredded cheese to the bowl (if you can only find mozzarella that is fine too.) Mix all the ingredients together thoroughly so that each biscuit piece is coated with flavor.
Once you have mixed your ingredients, grease a muffin tin. Place 5-6 biscuit cubes in each space. Bake for 15-18 minutes or until the tops become golden brown.
When they are finished, remove them from the pan and place onto whatever dish you plan on serving them from. Brush the remaining melted butter over top of each biscuit and then garnish with the parmesan cheese.
These are sure to be a hit at your dinner table, and I hope you love them. Speaking of dinner table, I would like to take the time to encourage everyone to pray for our country when they sit down as a family this week. 2020 has been treacherous to say the least, and it is clear that peace, love and unity are things that we need more than ever. I know that I will be praying for those blessings for my country, my community, and my very own friends and family.
