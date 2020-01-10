So, is there anyone else out there on that New Year, new me train? I’m usually all against New Year’s resolutions, but the truth is, I have been in a rut lately, and I think a change is the best thing to help. When you can focus on a wa y to better yourself it always makes you feel better in my opinion. One of the best ways to do that is through food. Don’t feel like you have to change your diet completely, or never eat anything bad for you again. Maybe just make a rule that you are going to cook at home more often. It will increase the time you spend with your family and decrease the amount of junk you put in your body. Also you’ll feel accomplished that you made something yourself!
One popular item I feel like people always go for at the grocery store is granola bars. They are fast for breakfast, a snack on the go, or after a workout. But did you know they are full of sugars and preservatives that make them last so long. You can make them at home to last throughout the week and know that you are putting a limited number of ingredients in what you are eating. They are great for all ages as well!
Coconut Energy Bites
Ingredients: 1 cup quick oats, ½ cup peanut butter, ¼ cup honey, 1 cup coconut, ½ cup flax seed meal, 1 tsp vanilla, ½ cup mini chocolate chips
Instructions: Add all ingredients in a large mixing bowl. Cover and chill for 30 minutes to an hour. Scoop out 2 inch bites and roll into a ball. Place bites in a sealed container in the fridge and keep up to a week! I hope you have a fresh start to this New Year!
