Mad scientists in a deep cave in the cold mountains of Patagonia at the southern tip of South America developed a super bug to enslave the world. They knew that world domination would be easy if they could subdue the most powerful nation on earth. A long range drone would fly the bug north to infect Washington DC. However, due to climate change, the high winds over Florida had reversed their direction. The violent gusts drove the fatal drone off course until it crashed in China. The rest is history. The bug was out.
Do you believe the story above? In these times of stress and uncertainty, people will believe anything. Stress messes with our minds and bodies. Current stresses break down our immune systems at the very time we need to be most healthy. Stress management and coping skills are not rocket science. The first step is to identify the sources of stress. The relentless streams of virus updates in the media, especially on TV, give us no time to relax or even to stop and think. What can we do? We can compare it to high blood pressure. To reduce high blood pressure patients go on a low-salt diet. To lower high stress pressure, go on a low TV diet: only one hour a day of news and eliminate Facebook. Ask yourself, “Does it really matter if I know every hour on the hour whether the stock market was up or down?”
You can sit home and focus on being un-stressed, which will raise your anxiety levels and stress you out even more or you can do things to keep your immune system healthy. Here is a partial list of things to do:
A – apologize, B- breathe slowly, C- color a picture, D – Do push ups, E – exercise, F – fly a kite, G – go talk to an adult, H – high jumps, I – invite someone to play, J – jot down good behavior, K – keep hands to yourself, L – learn something new, M – make silly faces, N – name something positive, O – offer assistance, P – play a game, Q – Quilting, R – request space, S – stretch mind and muscles, T – talk it out, U – untie your shoes, V – volunteer, W – walk outside, X – xylophone mastery, Y – yoyo, Z – Zigzag around the room.
I said this was a partial list. You can add to it and make your own alphabet list. I tried it and ended up with 202 things on my list. Twenty-six of them are above.
Prayer works as an excellent way to reduce stress, especially the Serenity Prayer: God grant me the SERENITY to accept the things I cannot change, COURAGE to change the things I can, and WISDOM to know the difference.
