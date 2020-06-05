A year ago, even six months age, few people used, or even knew, the word “pandemic”. Those of us who did well in history class, knew the word but thought it meant really bad outbreaks of diseases in other times and places. We now hear and use “pandemic” as if it’s an old friend we have known for years.
Some words and their life histories fascinate me. I conducted a little informal survey. I asked, “What does pandemic mean?” One man answered, “I don’t know. It’s all Greek to me”. He was right and I congratulated him. He was smarter than he knew. “Pandemic” is a combination of two Greek words “pan” and “demo”.
“Pan” means all of everything and “demo” means people as in the word “demographic”. Demographics is the study of peoples. “Pan” is often attached to the front of words to mean “all”. The airline Pan-Am no longer exists. It flew to “all” of the Americas. Panaceas will cure “all” your ailments. Kings and rulers go out to parade in full panoplies of splendor. Peter Pan is the story of the boy who “always” stays young.
I have a good old fashioned spell-check. It weighs about 15 pounds – a dictionary . I looked up “pan” and like to died and went to (word) heaven. It had eight pages of “pan” – two columns per page for sixteen columns and about 40 entries per column. I’ll do your math. That’s 640 entries for “pan”. Pan has jumped out of its Greek origins into pans for frying, co-existing in our kitchens with pots. My favorite cooking pot is a sauce pan. My cookie sheet is also my pan for making biscuits. Out in California in the Gold Rush days, they panned for gold. They didn’t pot for it. If the critics didn’t like a movie, they would pan it, say it was completely worthless. Why do they call it a bed “pan”?
The Greeks had a god named “Pan”, a god of nature. No one ever saw one but everybody knew he had the hind legs of an animal, torso and arms of a human, neck of a horse, and face of a goat. As in all religions, they had a great controversy over whether he had horns or not.
There is much more to “pan”, I have not given you a full panoramic view, but let’s go back to our Greek lesson. The COVID-19 virus has claimed over 100,000 lives in the USA – all within three months. Even though, lives and businesses are starting up again, but it is a pandemic. The virus hasn’t gone anywhere. We are in the frying pan with it together. Let’s not have it put another Greek word in our daily vocabulary, “pandemonium”. Around 1640, the British writer John Milton, created a place called “Pandemonium” the place of all demons, where all Hell breaks loose. Where there are eternal fires, fevers, and torments.
The war is not over. Keep your masks on. Keep distance. We don’t want to get out of the (frying)pandemic and end up in the fire of pandemonium.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.