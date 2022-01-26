Orville Hobbs, Sr., 83 of Hulen, passed away on Friday, January 21, 2022, at the Middlesboro ARH. He was born in Hulen on August 31, 1938, a son of the late McKinley and Sallie Brock Hobbs. Orville had been a coal miner.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Wanda Hobbs; children, Linda K. Bustle Clem and Timothy Hobbs; and siblings, Serritta Slusher, Kenneth Hobbs, Edith Collett, Ruth Middleton, and Dennis Hobbs.
Orville is survived by his children, Margaret Franks and her husband, Hardy, Orville Hobbs, Jr., Teresa Cupp and her husband, Daniel, and Anthony Hobbs; grandchildren, Daniel and Lisa Bustle, Stephanie and Jim Turner, John and Whitney Bustle, Jereamiah and Brittany Bustle, Dustin Hobbs, Bradly Hobbs, and Dalton Bustle; great-grandchildren, MaRyan Caldwell, Dalson Caldwell, Khoson Caldwell, Katie Bustle, Raylon Bustle, Rhyder Bustle, and Hayden Bustle; and a host of great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Graveside services were at 1:00 PM on Monday, January 24, 2022 at the Tackett Hill Cemetery in Hulen with Rev. Hardy Franks presiding. Pallbearers were family and friends.
Arnett & Steele Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Pineville is honored to serve the Hobbs Family. Light a candle of remembrance and sign the guest register at www.arnettsteele.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.