Otis Randall “Randy” Cox, 50 of Middlesboro, passed away on Friday, May 6, 2022, at the Hazard ARH. He was born in Pineville on January 2, 1972, a son of the late Margaret Ann Cox. Randy was a believer in the Baptist Faith and had attended Arjay Baptist Church.
Randy is survived by his wife of 10 years, Laura Stalker Cox; daughter, Meagan Nicole Cox; granddaughter, Alexia Rose Wood; half-sister, Melissa Blackburn; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Remember Me
Don’t remember me with sadness,
Don’t remember me with tears,
Remember all the laughter,
We’ve shared throughout the years.
Now I am contented
That my life it was worthwhile,
Knowing that I passed along the way
I made somebody smile.
When you are walking down the street
And you’ve got me on your mind,
I’m walking in our footsteps
Only half a step behind.
So please don’t be unhappy
Just because I’m out of sight,
Remember that I’m with you
Each morning, noon and night.
The family will have a memorial service on June 4, 2022.
In lieu of flowers the family is asking that donations be made toward the funeral expenses.
Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center is honored to serve the Cox Family. Light a candle of remembrance and sign the guest register at www.arnettsteele.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.