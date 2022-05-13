Otis Randall “Randy” Cox, 50 of Middlesboro, passed away on Friday, May 6, 2022, at the Hazard ARH.  He was born in Pineville on January 2, 1972, a son of the late Margaret Ann Cox.  Randy was a believer in the Baptist Faith and had attended Arjay Baptist Church.

Randy is survived by his wife of 10 years, Laura Stalker Cox; daughter, Meagan Nicole Cox; granddaughter, Alexia Rose Wood; half-sister, Melissa Blackburn; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Remember Me

Don’t remember me with sadness,

Don’t remember me with tears,

Remember all the laughter,

We’ve shared throughout the years.

Now I am contented

That my life it was worthwhile,

Knowing that I passed along the way

I made somebody smile.

When you are walking down the street

And you’ve got me on your mind,

I’m walking in our footsteps

Only half a step behind.

So please don’t be unhappy

Just because I’m out of sight,

Remember that I’m with you

Each morning, noon and night.

The family will have a memorial service on June 4, 2022.  

In lieu of flowers the family is asking that donations be made toward the funeral expenses.

Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center is honored to serve the Cox Family.  Light a candle of remembrance and sign the guest register at www.arnettsteele.com.

Recommended for you