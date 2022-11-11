November 11 marks an important day each year as the nation recognizes Veterans Day, a time to pay our respects and honor those who have served in the Armed Forces.
A little over 167,000 of the 16 million Americans who served in World War II are still alive. Pineville is fortunate to be home to one of those, our own hometown hero Raymond Woods.
Woods was born in Fourmile in 1925, the son of the late Lee and Myrtle Woods. He graduated from Lone Jack High School in 1943 and enlisted in the U.S. Air Corps at the age of 17.
He scoffs at the notion of being a hero.
“At that time you knew were going to get drafted. If you volunteered you could pick where you were going,” he said. “I knew there was a job waiting for me.”
He trained at McDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida and became a ball turret gunner on a B-17 bomber crew. During the war, Woods and his crew flew 36 successful missons from England into enemy territory. They even survived being shot down once.
Woods says he has very little memory of his time serving overseas, but shared a few stories he has pieced together after speaking other members of his crew over the years.
“We got shot down coming back across the Rhine River. What happened is that we had got an engine shot out at the targets. You can still fly with three engines, but you can’t keep up. They go off and leave you,” he said. “We got out of there by ourselves — they were telling me how it happened. Of course you lose a little bit of altitude all the time. As we came across the Rhine, that’s when the 88 hit us.
“Our pilot was an engineer, smart as a tack. As we came across the river there was a farm that had just been plowed. 999 times out of 1000 you crash and kill everybody. Well that pilot sat us down in that field and that tail barely hit first, the guys told me.”
Woods shared that as the plane skidded through the dirt, the thin sheet of aluminum making up the wall of the plane was pushed up against the floor boards.
“They told me that had raised up a foot or more from the dirt. It just scooted, it never turned over. The only thing was the co-pilot cut his eye a little,” he said. “Usually when you get shot down you cash. It was just by the grace of God there was a plowed field there and we had an excellent pilot.
“The only thing I remember out of the whole thing — I was in ball-turret. All of the electric was out but they kept me down in there and kept it cranking around to show it was operating. I heard them pecking on top to get out. I had to crank out because the electric was out, and they cranked me out.
“I had always wanted to pull a parachute and they’re was a parachute laying there and I pulled that thing and I remember that silk going everywhere.”
Woods and his crew were picked up in a truck and transported to Brussells, where they spent the night.
“They awarded a medal and I didn’t know what it was. The next day was when the ‘Battle of the Bulge’ was,” he said. “They shot two or three planes up right off the runway. When they awarded that ribbon to me, that’s when they told me about it. I didn’t remember one thing about it. I just lost my memory completely.”
Woods also shared that during his time serving, flying was strictly voluntary and soldiers could quit any time they wanted and they would be reassigned.
“I wanted to quit a number of times but I was afraid they would find that out in Fourmile,” he said. “That sounds funny, but it’s the truth.”
He said the custodian in his barracks had quit flying after having bad dreams.
“You could dream about somebody getting killed and there was a pretty good chance, you know,” Woods said. “I can remember a time or two seeing six or seven beds empty in the barracks — a crew wiped out.
“He felt good about it because his crew got wiped out a week or two later.”
It was very important to stick with your crew.
“I got my back hurt once. When you come to the Channel you could get off your stations. I would come out of that ball-turret after being there for about an hour and I would lay and sleep,” Woods said. “The pilot hit an air pocket or something and I went right up to the top, they said. I came down and fell on an ammunition box with my back. I do remember the next day I could hardly go and I did not want to go to the doctor. If you missed a mission you made it up with another group.
“It must have been that we had bad weather or some other reason that we didn’t fly for a day or two.”
Woods also remembers going to visit one of his classmates at an Army hospital during the war.
“I remember visiting Tom Goodin, one of my classmates at school. He got shot right across the rear end and healed up but it was still infected inside and they had to cut him back open. He was in a hospital and I remember going over there to see him,” he said. “He had to lay on his belly and I remember the first thing he said to me: ‘Man, I’m a good soldier. I laid there flat.’ You had to know how Tom could cut up.”
Another thing Woods remembers is laying in bed thinking of the good things he had done in his life so he could think of them in case he faced a situation where he was going to die.
“I do not know to this day why I remember that, but I had that all lined out. I’d always felt like I went to Sunday School and did this and did that,” he said. “I don’t remember the incident, I just remember being in a fight. You know, the ball turret always comes up and I can remember starting to think of what I’d done good. I didn’t think of it or nothing else, but right in my mind there came a Bible verse— ‘Your righteousness is as filthy rags.’ Why, I’ll never know.”
Woods added that serving in the war taught him about the mutual respect all soldiers feel for each other.
“Over there they issued us a .45 to carry in our plane and the reason for it was if you got shot down. If those youth got to you, you could pretty well plan on being killed,” he said. “Our idea was to find a soldier. If you capture a soldier or they capture you, people talk about bad things happening, but 99 times out of 100 those soldiers treat each other with respect.”
When asked how it felt to play a role in World War II, one of the defining events of the 20th century, Woods chose to advocate for peace and had some sage advice for those running things today.
“I’ll tell you how I feel. I watched the news the other day where they were taking some of those places back from Russia and it showed eight or ten Russian boys laying there dead. People say they were supposed to kill them, but they every one had a mother and daddy and family back home,” he said.
“We lost a lot of boys out of our squadron over there. Jimmy Stewart was our wing commander. He was a pilot, all of the Air Force officers in that group were pilots and every so often they had to go on a mission. That would straighten this government out if every so often those senators had to go on a mission,” Woods continued. “It’s easy to start a war. I know that right now they would have to give up some things, but it would be a lot better if them and Russia would sit down and settle some things.
“It’s not all take, it’s give and take. I think of how many more boys are going to get killed on both sides. Nothing is worth dying unnecessarily, there’s got to be a way to figure it out.
“I just know that war is rough. I have never watched a war movie, I just don’t want to. When you go in there you think you’re going to kill everybody. But the reality is even though you may have shot down a German plane, everybody in that formation is hoping they see a parachute. They don’t want to see a guy crash. You can’t grasp that unless you’re a soldier. You don’t want to kill unless you have to. But that’s war. As I’ve gotten older I just can see some of those things.”
